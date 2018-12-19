Lyon Stops 18, Bears Blanked in Lehigh Valley

American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears scoring struggles continued with a 5-0 shutout loss against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at the PPL Center. Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon turned aside all 18 Hershey shots. The clean sheet marked the second time the Bears have been shutout this season, with both coming against the Phantoms on the road.

Mike Vecchione started the scoring with the first period's lone goal at 13:23. Vecchino received credit for a deflection at the net front that beat Vitek Vanecek. Into the second period, Carsen Twarynski beat Vanecek with a high slapper past the blocker side at 5:24 to double his team's lead. Nicolas Aube-Kubel extended Lehigh Valley's advantage to 3-0 after the puck took an unfortunate turn off the glass following a clearing attempt at 8:18. Shots after 40 minutes were 19-13 Lehigh Valley.

Greg Carey scored Lehigh Valley's lone power play goal on seven attempts with a tally at 4:20 of the third period. Connor Bunnaman rounded out the scoring with the Phantoms last goal at 16:41. The Bears last goal scored at PPL Center was at the 12:01 mark of the second period by Jayson Megna on November 23. Hershey has now lost nine consecutive regular season games in Allentown. Final shots on goal were 31-18 Phantoms.

The Hershey Bears return to the ice on Friday, December 21 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. All fans in attendance at Giant Center will receive a complimentary Hersheypark Pass. Limited seats are still available. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

