P-Bruins Shutout for First Time in 3-0 Loss to Hartford

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack Wednesday night 3-0 in the first game of their season-long six-game road trip. The P-Bruins were shutout for the first time this season while Dan Vladar made his 12th start of the season in net.

Special teams hurt Providence in the opening period as the Bruins gave up a pair of goals in the first. The Pack grabbed a 1-0 lead 6:03 into the game on the power play as Tim Gettinger scored his eighth goal of the season. Ville Meskanen flew into the zone and fed Gabriel Fontaine in the left slot for a shot. Vladar made the stop, but Gettinger cleaned up the rebound for the game's first tally. With 2:08 left in the period, Hartford extended the lead despite being short handed. Brandon Crawley stole the puck in his defensive zone and fed Cole Schneider up ice for a 2-on-2 rush with Fontaine. They played give-and-go, and Fontaine scored his third goal of the season to give the Wolf Pack a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The second period was an offensive struggle for both sides with very few quality scoring chances. Tempers began to mount throughout the frame and they finally boiled over with a fight between Chris Breen and Gettinger. Breen got the better of him, landing some hard rights and dropping him to the ice. Scuffles continued to ensue throughout, but the score remained 2-0 Hartford after two. The Wolf Pack extended their lead with 6:13 left in the game, scoring just one second after a power play expired. Chris Bigras fed Holland in the high slot, and he blasted a one-timer by Vladar for his seventh goal of the season. Providence had better offensive looks in the period, but Dustin Tokarski stopped every chance they had and helped his team to a 3-0 victory.

Vladar stopped 30 of 33 shots while Tokarski stopped all 29 shots he saw. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Friday night at 7:05pm when they travel to Binghamton for the only time this season to take on the Devils.

