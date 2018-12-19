Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, December 19

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will look to snap out of a three-game losing streak as they visit the Rochester Americans tonight.

Belleville (12-15-2-0) hasn't won in its last four games and have scored just three goals over that period and has seen the team slip to seventh in the North Division standings, albeit just four points out of a playoff spot.

The Senators, who in the midst of an eight-game road trip, have only managed to win three times in 14 road games this season.

Rochester (18-7-2-0) occupies top spot in the North and hold a six-point lead over the second place Syracuse Crunch. The Amerks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and hold an 8-2 record at home.

Roster notes

Belleville received some significant help over the past 48 hours that was headlined by the reassignment of Drake Batherson Tuesday morning and Max McCormick joining the team after clearing waivers on Monday. Defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer and Stefan Elliott were also reassigned to Belleville.

The Senators also loaned Daniel Ciampini, Francois Beauchemin and Jonathan Racine back to Brampton and released Justin Auger from his professional tryout agreement.

Expect Troy Mann to deploy the same goaltending plan as last week with Marcus Hogberg getting two starts and Filip Gustavsson wedged in-between. Jim O'Brien, Julius Bergman and Filip Chlapik didn't travel.

Previous history

The two teams have met only once this season with Belleville collecting a 5-4 overtime victory at CAA Arena on Oct. 20. The teams will only meet four times this season.

Who to watch

All eyes will be back on Belleville forward Batherson who, despite missing 15 games, still sits in a tie for first in points with Belleville with 20. He also has seven points over his last two AHL contests.

After an impressive rookie season, Amerks forward CJ Smith continues to rack up the points in his sophomore campaign as he's tallied nine goals and 22 points in 27 games this season.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

