Isac Lundestrom Loaned to to Team Sweden

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release

The Anaheim Ducks have loaned center Isac Lundestrom to Team Sweden for the upcoming 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.

