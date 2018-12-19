Isac Lundestrom Loaned to to Team Sweden

The Anaheim Ducks have loaned center Isac Lundestrom to Team Sweden for the upcoming 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.

