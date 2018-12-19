Isac Lundestrom Loaned to to Team Sweden
December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
The Anaheim Ducks have loaned center Isac Lundestrom to Team Sweden for the upcoming 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018
- Isac Lundestrom Loaned to to Team Sweden - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Reign Hold Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss Weekend - Ontario Reign
- Blackhawks Recall Forward Johnson - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Joel Hanley - Texas Stars
- Heat Host Condors Wednesday on Dollar Beer Night - Stockton Heat
- Monsters Recall Forward Dan DeSalvo from ECHL's Toledo Walleye - Cleveland Monsters
- Flyers Loan Phil Varone to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Set to Host Devils - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Encounter Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canes Loan Necas to Czech Republic for WJC - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Announce Details for Shutout Hunger Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, December 19 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Continue Homestand Wednesday vs. Syracuse - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second "Roadrunners in the Community Day" Taking Place Wednesday - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.