Monsters Edge Griffins, 3-1

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena by a final score of 3-1. With the win, the Monsters improve to 14-10-4-0 overall this season and with 32 points, are currently tied for third place with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL's North Division standings.

Grand Rapids got the scoring started in the first period when David Pope netted an even-strength goal at 13:59 to give the Griffins a 1-0 advantage.

In the middle frame, the Monsters evened the score thanks to a power-play tally from Kole Sherwood at 6:20 on feeds from Tommy Cross and Alex Broadhurst to make the score, 1-1. Defenseman Doyle Somerby gave the Monsters their first lead of the evening with a five-on-five missile at 8:53 from just inside the blue line courtesy of feeds from Broadhurst and Justin Scott, to give Cleveland a 2-1 edge.

The Monsters closed the scoring in the final period, getting an empty-net marker from Zac Dalpe at 19:12 of the frame from Ryan MacInnis to seal a 3-1 road win for Cleveland.

Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced to improve to 10-8-3 on the season, while Griffins netminder Patrik Rybar stopped 28 of 31 shots faced to drop to 6-5-3 on the year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home matchup versus the Belleville Senators with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

