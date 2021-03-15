Sound Tigers Drop Monday Matinee to Providence

March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2-7-0-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 5-2 decision to the Providence Bruins (10-2-1-0) on Monday at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass.

Tom Kuhnhackl and Cole Bardreau each scored a goal late in the third period, but Brady Lyle notched three points for the Bruins (one goal, two assists) and Tommy Cross had two goals. Callum Booth (1-0-0) stopped each of the first 34 shots he faced in his Providence debut and the Bruins began the game with five unanswered goals.

Bridgeport remains third in the Atlantic Division through nine of its 24 games this season.

BOX SCORE

Lyle opened the scoring just 79 seconds into the contest with a wrist shot that beat C.J. Motte's glove from the high slot. Lyle weaved his way across the blue line and into some open space, where he found a window for his fourth goal of the season, unassisted.

A three-goal second period blew the game wide open for the Bruins, who improved to 6-1-0-0 against the Sound Tigers this season. Robert Lantosi converted on Providence's third power play to make it 2-0, settling Cameron Hughes' cross-ice pass and beating Motte from above the right circle at 4:48. Pavel Shen set up in a similar place and scored his first goal of the season at the 11:41 mark - the final shot that C.J. Motte faced before he was lifted and replaced by rookie Francis Marotte.

Cross beat Marotte from the point at 12:07 of the second period to give Providence a 4-0 lead. It was Cross' first goal of the season and first of the afternoon. His second tally came at 16:20 of the third period on another distant drive.

Kuhnhackl ended the Bruins' shutout bid at 18:24 of the third period, deflecting a lengthy shot from Seth Helgeson to make it 5-1. Bardreau also earned an assist on Kuhnhackl's first goal of the season before Bardreau himself scored a power-play tally in the final 17 seconds for the 5-2 result. Bardreau now leads the Sound Tigers with three goals this year.

Bridgeport finished the game 1-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Motte (1-2-0) made 13 saves on 16 shots in 31:41 of work, while Marotte turned aside five of the seven shots he faced in his second straight no decision (28:02 of playing time).

The game also included two fights: Jeff Kubiak against Lyle at 8:16 of the third period and Helgeson versus Ian McKinnon at 18:44 of the third.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return home to face the Hartford Wolf Pack this Thursday, featuring a 1 p.m. matchup at Webster Bank Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.