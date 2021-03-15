Dallas Recalls Bow and Fedun, Returns Point and Rosburg to Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Landon Bow and defenseman Taylor Fedun from the Texas Stars and assigned them to the Taxi Squad. Additionally, the team has loaned goaltender Colton Point and defenseman Jerad Rosburg from the Taxi Squad to Texas.

Bow, 25, has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 3.20 goals against average and a .889 save percentage in two games in 2020-21 with Texas. He has yet to record a decision in two career NHL relief appearances, both with Dallas, and has a 1.03 goals against average and .947 save percentage in that work.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta was originally signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 10, 2017.

Fedun, 32, has skated in two games this season with Texas and recorded four penalty minutes with two shots on goal. He appeared in 27 contests during the 2019-20 season with Dallas and recorded nine points (2-79). In 127 career NHL games, the blueliner has earned 35 points (8-2735).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was originally undrafted and was acquired by Dallas via trade from Buffalo on Nov. 10, 2018 in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Point, 23, has appeared in five AHL games with Texas so far this season, posting a 3-2-0 record with a .896 SV% and a 3.41 GAA. The goaltender owns a 5-6-1 record with a .877 SV% and a 3.63 GAA in 13 career AHL appearances over three seasons, all with Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of North Bay, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Rosburg, 24, has appeared in 10 AHL games with Texas so far this season and has recorded one assist (0-11). The defensemen, who is playing in his first full professional season, has recorded three points (1-23) in 12 career AHL games, all with Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Clarksville, Md., was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 9, 2020.

The Stars and Colorado Eagles hit the ice again on Tuesday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and will play back-to-back nights to close out their four-game series in Texas.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

