Busy Griffins Face Three Games in Five Nights
March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Givani Smith (left) vs. the Rockford IceHogs
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
This Week's Games
Rockford IceHogs (4-8-1-0) at GRIFFINS // Tue., March 16 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena
Watch: WXSP-TV and AHLTV
Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM
Season Series: 3-0-1-0 Overall, 0-0-1-0 Home, 3-0-0-0 Road. Fifth of eight meetings overall, second of four in Grand Rapids
All-Time Series: 50-35-8-10 Overall, 32-11-4-4 Home, 18-24-4-6 Road
NHL Affiliation: Chicago Blackhawks
Noteworthy: In four meetings this season, the Griffins have out-shot the IceHogs by a combined 153-74.
Chicago Wolves (10-2-0-1) at GRIFFINS // Fri., March 19 // 6 p.m. // Van Andel Arena
Watch: WXSP-TV and AHLTV
Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM
Season Series: 1-3-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home, 0-3-0-0 Road. Fifth of 10 meetings overall, second of five in Grand Rapids
All-Time Series: 88-67-2-6-3 Overall, 43-29-2-4-2 Home, 45-38-0-2-1 Road
NHL Affiliations: Carolina Hurricanes (primary), Nashville Predators (2020-21)
Noteworthy: Grand Rapids dealt the Wolves one of their two regulation losses this season, 4-1 at Van Andel Arena on Feb. 26.
GRIFFINS at Cleveland Monsters (4-3-1-0) // Sat., March 20 // 7 p.m. // Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Watch: AHLTV
Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM
Season Series: 2-0-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home, 1-0-0-0 Road. Third of eight meetings overall, second of four in Cleveland
All-Time Series: 56-31-5-10 Overall, 32-16-1-2 Home, 24-15-4-8 Road
NHL Affiliation: Columbus Blue Jackets
Noteworthy: The Monsters, who enter the week with a three-game winning streak, are 0-1-1-0 against the Griffins and 4-2 against the rest of the league.
Last Week's Results
Thurs., March 11 // GRIFFINS 3 at Rockford IceHogs 1 // 6-3-0-0 (12 pts., 3rd Central Division)
Sat., March 13 // Rockford IceHogs 2 at GRIFFINS 1 OT // 6-3-1-0 (13 pts., 3rd Central Division)
Keep 'Em Coming
The Griffins have earned points in all three home games (2-0-1-0) this season, plus three straight outings (2-0-1-0) and seven of their last eight games overall (6-1-1-0), as well as in each of their four clashes with Rockford (3-0-1-0). They'll play three times in five nights this week, marking their busiest stretch of the season so far.
Last Time Out
The Griffins nearly doubled-up the IceHogs in shots on Saturday as they looked to extend their series winning streak to four, but Dylan McLaughlin cashed in on a 2-on-1 break 2:14 into overtime to give the visitors a 2-1 win at Van Andel Arena. Rockford netminder Matt Tomkins was the story over the first two scoreless periods, keeping the IceHogs in the game despite the Griffins' shot advantages of 14-5 in the first period and 30-10 through 40 minutes. The Griffins finally broke through Tomkins on shot No. 32 at 2:27 of the third, courtesy of Kyle Criscuolo, but the IceHogs used their only power play of the night to force the eventual overtime on a Matej Chalupa goal at the 7:25 mark. Tomkins earned his first win in seven appearances this season by making 42 saves, negating Grand Rapids' 43-22 shot advantage.
Breeding Contempt
Tomorrow's contest is the final of the Griffins' four straight games against the IceHogs. This marks just the third time in the Griffins' history that they're playing four consecutive regular season games against the same opponent. The Manitoba Moose were the foe on both prior occasions, in November 2006 and November 1997.
'Til Tuesday
Excluding traditional New Year's Eve games in 2019 and 2013 that happened to fall on Tuesdays, the Griffins tomorrow will host a game on the third day of the week for the first time since Nov. 11, 2008, when they defeated Houston by a 1-0 count in a matinee affair.
