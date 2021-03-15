Metro mon epicier to Present the Rocket Hockey Tour

MONTREAL - The Laval Rocket and Metro mon épicier are proud to join forces to present the fourth edition of the Rocket Hockey Tour community initiative.

A 100% virtual event this year, the Rocket Hockey Tour presented by Metro mon épicier will allow coaches from across the province to sharpen their skills by learning from the Rocket coaching staff during four unique and interactive webinars.

These conferences will provide a one of a kind opportunity for minor hockey coaches to learn about the Rocket coaching staff's philosophy, their daily tasks, and other topics related to their role as coaches of a professional team. Several drills specific to each position will also be presented during the sessions. Laval Rocket official arena host Olivier Duclos will act as a moderator for each conference, which will last approximately 45 to 60 minutes in length. As the official sponsor, Metro mon épicier will have many surprises in store for participants.

"Since the team's inaugural season in Laval, the Rocket have been proud to support the next generation of hockey players and encourage the young kids in their athletic development. While this year comes with its fair share of challenges, we are excited to continue to work with our local minor hockey associations by offering them a completely reinvented program," said Sébastien Vaillant, Rocket Director, Marketing and Events. "Coaches at the minor hockey league level play a crucial role in the development of young players on and off the ice. Our own coaches are eager to meet them."

In the first three editions, the Rocket Hockey Tour allowed several young players to benefit from the expertise of players on the team such as Alex Belzile, Cale Fleury, Jake Evans and Cayden Primeau, among others. This year, the coaches will benefit directly from the program. This initiative aims to strengthen the team's relationship with minor hockey associations in the province.

Minor hockey coaches from across Quebec can visit the Rocket's website at the following LINK for the complete schedule and register for the first session taking place on March 29 at 6 p.m. with head coach JoÃ«l Bouchard. The link to join the conference will be sent 24 hours prior to the start of the event. In addition, all four sessions will be recorded and shared on the team's website so that many others can watch and learn from them, as well. In addition to promoting the growth of hockey, the Rocket Hockey Tour presented by Metro mon épicier encourages participants to develop healthy lifestyles through their favorite sport. This community initiative also contributes to the development of youth hockey players and coaches across Quebec.

