Providence's Jeremy Swayman Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 14, 2021.

Swayman stopped 51 of 53 shots over two starts for Providence last week (2-0-0, 1.00, .962), notching his first career shutout and extending his winning streak to seven games to start the season.

Swayman made 25 saves on Wednesday afternoon as the Bruins blanked Bridgeport, 3-0. He then took another shutout bid into the third period on Friday, extending his scoreless streak to 104:29 before finishing with 26 saves in a 5-2 win over Hartford.

A fourth-round selection by Boston in the 2017 NHL Draft, Swayman has begun his professional career with a 7-0-0 record, ranking second in the AHL with a 1.57 goals-against average and third with a .942 save percentage in his seven starts. The 22-year-old native of Anchorage, Alaska, played the past three seasons at the University of Maine, where he won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goaltender and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2019-20.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Swayman will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.