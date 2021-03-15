Marcus Kallionkieli Reassigned to Silver Knights
March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 15, that forward Marcus Kallionkieli has been reassigned to the Silver Knights from HIFK U20 of U20 SM-sarja, the top junior league in Finland.
Kallionkieli, 19, was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has appeared in nine games this season with HIFK U20, posting a goal and five points. Kallionkieli also played with HIFK U20 in 2017-18, notching one assist in three games.
Prior to this season, the native of Helsinki, Finland played two seasons of junior hockey in North America. Kallionkieli appeared in 24 games for the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings in 2019-20, totaling a goal and 11 points. The 6-foot-2 forward also played in 58 games for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers in 2018-19, tallying 29 goals and 53 points, as well as a plus-13 rating. Kallionkieli was named to the USHL's All-Rookie Team.
Kallionkieli signed a three-year entry level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 31, 2019.
Marcus Kallionkieli, Forward
Birthplace: Helsinki, Finland
Height: 6-2
Weight: 194 lbs.
Age: 19
Notes:
One goal and five points in nine games this season with HIFK U20
Ranked third in scoring with 53 points (29 G, 24 A) in 58 games for the Sioux City Musketeers during the 2018-19 season
Named to the USHL All-Rookie Team for the 2018-19 season
Was the Jr. B SM-sarja Champion in 2018 with HIFK U18
Fifth-round selection (139th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft
