Game Day Build Up: Senators at Rocket March 15th

March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators return to Montreal tonight to take on Laval Rocket at the Bell Centre.

The Sens are 2-4-0-0 against Laval heading into this evening's game.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will have Cedrick Andree in goal making his AHL debut, backed up by Tye Austin.

Zach Magwood, Logan Brown, Ollie Alsing and Jonathan Aspirot are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Laval Rocket six times so far this season, with one win at home and one at Bell Centre. After the abrupt end of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19, the Sens were 6-2-0-1 against Laval.

Who to Watch:

Belleville Sens Captain Logan Shaw continues to also lead the team in points, with an assist on Vitaly Abramov's goal during the Laval game on March 10th.

Cedrick Andree and Robert Calisti will both be making their AHL debuts this evening. Both from the Ontario Hockey League, Andree joins the Senators after spending three seasons with the Ottawa 67's, while Calisti has spent two full seasons with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Where to Watch:

Tonight's game starts at 5pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV .

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

Spring is right around the corner, and we have an epic sale for you! Receive 40% off hoodies from noon today until midnight!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.