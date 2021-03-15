Carr, Henry Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

CEDAR PARK, TX. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Nick Henry and goaltender Kevin Carr from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Henry has skated in four AHL games with Colorado this season, while Carr is still poised to make his Eagles debut.

Henry has notched four goals and three assists in four games this season with Utah, while Carr has gone 3-6-1 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage in 11 appearances with the Grizzlies.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Tuesday, March 16th at 6:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

