Carr, Henry Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
CEDAR PARK, TX. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled forward Nick Henry and goaltender Kevin Carr from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Henry has skated in four AHL games with Colorado this season, while Carr is still poised to make his Eagles debut.
Henry has notched four goals and three assists in four games this season with Utah, while Carr has gone 3-6-1 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .875 save-percentage in 11 appearances with the Grizzlies.
Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Tuesday, March 16th at 6:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021
- Carr, Henry Recalled from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Rippon and LeBlanc Join Belleville Senators on Amateur Tryouts - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build Up: Senators at Rocket March 15th - Belleville Senators
- Dallas Recalls Bow and Fedun, Returns Point and Rosburg to Texas - Texas Stars
- Providence's Jeremy Swayman Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Sound Tigers Set for 1 p.m. Matchup against Bruins - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs to Honor Frontline Workers During Weekend Set vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Split Home-And-Home with Laval - Toronto Marlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.