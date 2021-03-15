Comets Reschedule March 13 Road Game in Rochester

March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Comets' March 13th road game against the Rochester Americans that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols will now take place on Monday, May 3rd at 7:05 PM at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.

The game will be broadcast on AHLTV and on 94.9 FM KROCK with a 6:45 PM pre-game show.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.