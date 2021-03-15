Comets Reschedule March 13 Road Game in Rochester
March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today that the Comets' March 13th road game against the Rochester Americans that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols will now take place on Monday, May 3rd at 7:05 PM at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY.
The game will be broadcast on AHLTV and on 94.9 FM KROCK with a 6:45 PM pre-game show.
