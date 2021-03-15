Wednesday's Amerks Game against Syracuse Postponed
March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Wednesday's game between the Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has not yet been determined.
The schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in accordance to league COVID-19 protocols.
Additionally, the Amerks' game against the Utica Comets originally scheduled for Saturday, March 13 in Rochester has been rescheduled for Monday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
