American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans, their game scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Game #152) in Rochester, N.Y., has been postponed.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #152 - Syracuse at Rochester - from Wed., Mar. 17 to TBD

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.