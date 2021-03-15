Hogs Weekly: IceHogs to Honor Frontline Workers During Weekend Set vs. Iowa

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Thursday, March 11 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Goaltender Matt Tomkins provided 29 key saves for the Rockford IceHogs (3-8-1-0), but the offense was met by a stingy Grand Rapids Griffins (6-3-0-0) defense in a 3-1 loss at BMO Harris Bank Center Thursday night. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, March 13 at Grand Rapids

Goaltender Matt Tomkins made a career-high 42 saves and forward Dylan McLaughlin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as the Rockford IceHogs (4-8-1-0) prevailed over the Grand Rapids Griffins (6-3-1-0) 2-1 in overtime at Van Andel Arena Saturday evening. Recap & Highlights

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 4-8-1-0 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 3-6-0-0

Away: 1-2-1-0

Last 10 Games: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Chris Wilkie, Matej Chalupa (4)

Assists: Cody Franson, Nicolas Beaudin (6)

Points: Cody Franson (8)

Penalty Minutes: John Quenneville (23)

Power-Play Goals: Matej Chalupa, Cody Franson, Wyatt Kalynuk, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman, D.J. Busdeker, Lucas Carlsson, Brandon Pirri (1)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (4)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Chris Wilkie (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Dylan McLaughlin, Mitchell Fossier (1)

Shorthanded Points: Chris Wilkie, Dylan McLaughlin (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Isaak Phillips, Andrei Altybarmakian, Cody Franson, Dylan McLaughlin (1)

Wins: Collin Delia (2)

GAA: Cale Morris (2.25)

SPCT: Cale Morris (.941)

League Leaders:

Defenseman Cody Franson is tied for seventh in the American Hockey League among blueliners with eight points, is tied for fourth among defensemen with five power-play points and tied for fifth with four power-play assists.

Forward Chris Wilkie is tied for the American Hockey League lead and leads all rookies with two shorthanded goals and is tied for first in the AHL with two shorthanded points.

Forward John Quenneville is tied for second in the AHL with nine minor penalties.

Forward Andrei Altybarmakian is third among AHL rookies with 19 penalty minutes.

Forward Riley McKay is tied for first among AHL rookies with two major penalties.

IceHogs Notes:

IceHogs to Honor Frontline Workers This Weekend During Pregame Warmups

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a group of individuals whose efforts have gone above and beyond to protect the Stateline community and putting the needs of others first: Rockford's healthcare heroes and frontline workers. During pregame warmups on Friday and Saturday at BMO Harris Bank Center, each IceHogs player will wear the name of a healthcare hero or frontline worker in the Rockford community on their jersey nameplate. As an additional thank you from the IceHogs, those heroes will receive that jersey directly from the team. More details will be coming soon.

Hogs and Griffins Close Three-Game Mini-Series Tuesday

The IceHogs close a three-game mini-series against the Griffins on Tuesday in Grand Rapids after wrestling with the club on Mar. 11 and Mar. 13. The occasion marks the second and final time the IceHogs will see an opponent three consecutive games (Cleveland Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 27).

Road Warriors

Through the first four games of the head-to-head series between the IceHogs and Griffins, the road team has picked up the victory in every contest. The IceHogs earned their first road win of the season on Saturday at Grand Rapids while the Griffins added wins at Rockford on Feb. 18, Mar. 3 and Mar. 11.

Home Ice Advantage?

The current trend of the road team earning victories between the Griffins and IceHogs breaks a long-time tendency between the two teams. The IceHogs are currently 14-9-0-0 against the Griffins at BMO Harris Bank Center over the past five seasons while the Griffins hold a 13-3-3-2 record against the IceHogs the past five seasons at Van Andel Arena.

Hello Old Friend

The IceHogs will see the Iowa Wild on Friday at Saturday at BMO Harris Bank Center first the first time after picking up back-to-back wins against their Central Division rivals on Mar. 6 (3-2) and Mar. 7 (4-3 OT). The IceHogs are 2-0-1-0 against the Wild so far this season.

Tomkins Finding his Groove

After a great outing on Thursday (29 saves) vs. Grand Rapids, goaltender Matt Tomkins provided a career-high 42 saves on Saturday in the 2-1 overtime win at Grand Rapids. Tomkins' previous career high was 41 saves on Feb. 1, 2020 against Milwaukee.

Chalupa Picking Up Pace

After being limited to one goal in his first six games, forward Matej Chalupa has three goals and an assist for four points in his last six games and has registered at least one shot in each of those six games. Chalupa struck on the power play on Saturday in Grand Rapids to help the IceHogs pull even with the Griffins before overtime.

Mitchell Skates in His 500th Professional Game

Saturday's game at Grand Rapids marked the 500th professional game for IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell. In 500 contests divided among the NHL, AHL, ECHL and overseas, Mitchell has 71 goals and 85 assists for 156 points.

This Week:

IceHogs at Grand Rapids Griffins

Tuesday, Mar. 13

6:00 p.m. CT

Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Fifth of eight meetings; 1-3-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Friday, Mar. 19

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

*IceHogs Will Wear Frontline Workers Jerseys During Pregame Warmups*

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Fourth of 10 meetings; 2-0-1-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Saturday, Mar. 20

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, IL

*IceHogs Will Wear Frontline Workers Jerseys During Pregame Warmups*

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Fifth of 10 meetings this season; Last meeting in Rockford until May 9 (third to last scheduled game of the season)

