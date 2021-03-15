Marlies Split Home-And-Home with Laval

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: A. Barabanov (2) PP (A. Galchenyuk, M. Hollowell), N. Petan (2) (T. Kivihalme), M. Hollowell (1) (A. Galchenyuk, T. Gaudet), J. Anderson (5) (A. Barabanov)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (8/10), A. Redmond (13/15)

Laval: Y. Veilleux (3) (L. Vejdemo, A. Belzile), R. Poehling (3) PP (C. Fleury, J. Blandisi), J. Mysak (2) (Unassisted), Y. Veilleux (4) PP (J. Weal, O. Leskinen)

Goaltender: M. McNiven (20/24)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Alexander Barabanov put the Marlies on the board at 7:52 of the second period on the power play. He added the lone assist on Anderson's tying goal in the third period. Barabanov has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in two games with the Marlies.

Nic Petan scored at 11:13 of the third period. He has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) through two games this season.

Mac Hollowell scored at 17:16 of the third period. This is Hollowell's first goal of the season. Hollowell had 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in 34 games with the Marlies last season.

Joey Anderson scored with 53 seconds left in the third period. He has goals (2) in consecutive games. He has seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) in 14 games with the Marlies.

Alex Galchenyuk recorded the primary assists on Barabanov's second period goal and Hollowell's third period goal. Galchenyuk has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in six games this season with the Marlies.

Teemu Kivihalme picked up the lone assist on Petan's third period goal. Kivihalme has nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in 14 games this season.

Tyler Gaudet registered the secondary assist on Hollowell's third period goal. Gaudet has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 14 games, leading the Marlies in all categories.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 8 of 10 shots he faced in 20:00 of play. He was replaced due to injury by Angus Redmond to start the second period. Redmond stopped 13 of 15 shots he faced. He is now 0-0-0-1 with a 3.75 goals against average and a 0.813 save percentage.

IN THE SHOOTOUT

Alex Galchenyuk - Stopped (2020-21: 0/1)

Kalle Kossila - Stopped (2020-21: 0/1)

Nic Petan - Stopped (2020-21: 0/1)

ON THE ROAD

Toronto's road record is 4-4-0-1 (9 PTS). Toronto's longest road point streak has reached four points on two occasions this season (02/15 to 02/16, 02/21 to 02/23).

The Marlies have outscored their opponents 31-29.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 1-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play.

Laval had a 26-24 edge in shots in all situations. Adam Brooks led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 7-6-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and 1-0-0-1 against the Laval Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 2-2-0-1 when trailing after the first period and 0-5-0-1 when trailing after the second period.

Toronto is 4-2-0-1 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 1-0-0-1 in Sunday games and are 3-2-0-1 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: J. Anderson, T. Gaudet, T. Kivihalme (5)

Assists: T. Gaudet (8)

Points: T. Gaudet (13)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: J. Anderson (32)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+14)

PIMS: R. Clune (22)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On the home-and-home series against Laval:

They've both been very high. They've been physical contests. More tempers were flaring tonight. It's really turning into a bit of a rivalry which is really good for us. What is a very different season not playing a lot of different opponents, this is good for our team to have some fire under them. have an opponent to compete against. The other teams in the league are really tough to beat but just in terms of that rivalry feeling, this is starting to feel like that these last two games. It'll be interesting moving forward when we play them next. It'll be a really tough game and every game to be like this really.

On the comeback in the third period:

In the second period, we really started working more, moving our feet. There were some guys working, some guys not. We got disconnected. If we don't have all five guys together executing what we need them to execute with the effort, we're not as competitive as we should be. In the second period, we started working. We didn't give up as many chances as we did in the first. As we started moving and working, we started drawing more penalties and the momentum starts to build in our favour. Really happy with the group that they found their way after what was a struggling first and then going into the third, we just continued to build on that momentum. There were for sure some things we could have done better. We could have had a better start but a heck of a job for our group to find a way back into this game, to keep chipping away, to make a big push towards the end and find a way to get a point.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 14 Scott Sabourin (RW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 13 Joseph Woll (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Scott Sabourin (RW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mar. 12 Joseph Woll (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Veini Vehvilainen (G) - Loaned from Toronto (NHL)

Mikko Lehtonen (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 20 at Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

March 24 vs. Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

March 29 vs. Stockton - 2:00 p.m.

March 31 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

