Sound Tigers Set for 1 p.m. Matchup against Bruins

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, battle the Providence Bruins for the seventh time this season as they face-off at 1 p.m. this afternoon inside the New England Sports Center. It's also Bridgeport's fifth straight contest against the Bruins and its fourth of six meetings in Marlborough, Mass. Last time out, the Sound Tigers (2-6-0-0) suffered a 3-0 loss at Webster Bank Arena on Wednesday, in which Providence rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for his first pro shutout. Matt Filipe, Zach Senyshyn and Karson Kuhlman scored for the Bruins (9-2-1-0).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Sound Tigers hop back on the bus this afternoon for their second of just three road games all month. Bridgeport is 1-3-0-0 away from home ice this season (1-2-0-0 in Marlborough), with its only win coming against the Bruins on Feb. 25th. The Sound Tigers scored two power-play goals in the third period to come from behind and beat Providence that day. All four of the team's power-play goals this season have come on the road, ranking eighth in the AHL at 25% (4-for-16).

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins extended their unbeaten in regulation streak to six games (5-0-1-0) with a 5-2 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack at home last Friday. Cameron Hughes had a game-high three points (one goal, two assists) and Jakub Lauko scored twice, while Greg McKegg had two assists in his AHL season debut and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves to remain perfect (7-0-0-0). Head coach Jay Leach's club has been dominant all season, currently 8-1-1-0 in its last 10 games and leading the Atlantic Division by 13 points. Hughes paces the team in scoring and is tied for 18th in the AHL with 12 points (four goals, eight assists), while Paul Carey is tied for fourth in the AHL with 10 assists. Swayman is second among AHL netminders in goals-against-average (1.57) and wins (seven).

STILL KILLING IT

Bridgeport's penalty kill was 4-for-4 in last week's game against the Bruins and is now 23 for its last 23, dating back to the third period on Saturday, Feb. 13th. The Sound Tigers' kill has improved from 26th in the AHL to ninth (83.8%) over the last five games and has also scored three times shorthanded - tied for the league lead with Chicago, Providence and Toronto.

GOALIE TANDEM

Jakub Skarek was returned to Bridgeport from the Islanders' Taxi Squad last Wednesday and stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced against the Bruins. He was immediately recalled to the Taxi Squad following the game. Skarek, a third-round draft pick in 2018, has played six of the Sound Tigers' eight games this year and has recorded a 3.05 goals-against-average and .901 save percentage. C.J. Motte has played the other two games for Bridgeport (both against Providence) and may get the start this afternoon.

QUICK HITS

Seth Helgeson is 11 games shy of his 500th pro appearance... He has played 221 games with Bridgeport, two behind Scott Mayfield for 11th place on the club's all-time list... Parker Wotherspoon is six games shy of his 200th pro appearance (all with the Sound Tigers)... Tanner Fritz has 132 points in his Sound Tigers/ AHL career, which is ninth on the team's all-time scoring list, four points behind Trent Hunter (2001-03)... The Sound Tigers are one of just three teams that have not gone to overtime this season (along with Belleville and Henderson)... Andrew Ladd made his season debut in last week's game against Providence, his first AHL appearance since Feb. 1, 2020 and his first game overall since Game 2 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Final (Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Sept. 9, 2020).

ACROSS THE SOUND

The New York Islanders (19-6-4, 1st place) defeated the New Jersey Devils for the third time in four nights on Sunday and pushed their winning streak to nine straight games, the longest winning streak in the NHL this season. The Islanders also pushed their point streak to 12 consecutive games (11-0-1) after a 3-2 shootout win, in which former Sound Tigers Brock Nelson and Kieffer Bellows each scored in regulation and Oliver Wahlstrom sealed the victory in the fourth round of the shootout. New York completes a three-game road trip tomorrow night at 7 p.m. against the Washington Capitals.

