Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Postponed

March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced the Syracuse Crunch game against the Rochester Americans originally scheduled for this Wednesday has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.