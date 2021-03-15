American Hockey League Announces Suspension
March 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Mason Geertsen has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game at Providence on Mar. 12.
Geertsen will miss Hartford's games Thursday (Mar. 18) at Bridgeport and Saturday (Mar. 20) vs. Providence.
