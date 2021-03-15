Pickard Reassigned by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad and reassigned right wing Evgeny Svechnikov and goaltender Kaden Fulcher to their taxi squad from the Griffins.

Pickard, 28, has played in one game with Detroit this season, stopping 19 of 21 shots in a Feb. 3 relief stint against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Selected in the second round, 49th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Pickard has appeared in 108 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit since debuting in 2014-15 and has posted a 32-52-9 record, a 3.00 goals against average, a 0.905 save percentage and four shutouts.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound netminder played in 33 games for Grand Rapids in 2019-20, showing a 17-12-4 record to go along with a 2.86 GAA, a 0.903 save percentage and three shutouts. A 2018 Calder Cup champion with the Toronto Marlies, Pickard has logged 233 games in the AHL since 2011-12 between the Lake Erie Monsters, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto, Tucson Roadrunners and Griffins, notching a 110-83-19 record, a 2.64 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 15 shutouts.

Svechnikov has appeared in four games with the Wings this season, contributing two goals, two assists and two penalty minutes. In 24 career NHL games with Detroit since 2016-17, he has compiled eight points (4-4--8) and 12 PIM.

The 24-year-old has skated in four games with the Griffins this season, picking up a goal, an assist and two PIM. In his fourth pro campaign, he returned to Grand Rapids in 2019-20 after missing the previous season due to a knee injury. In 186 games with the Griffins since 2015-16, Svechnikov has recorded 101 points (39-62--101) and 183 PIM, adding 14 points (6-8--14) and 24 PIM in 26 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Svechnikov registered a career-high 51 points (20-31-51) in 74 regular season games and helped the Griffins capture the 2017 Calder Cup championship.

Fulcher, 22, has yet to make his 2020-21 season debut. A third-year pro, he was limited to two games during the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye due to injury. The netminder appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two professional seasons, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

With points in seven of their last eight games, the Griffins will continue a three-game homestand by hosting the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or via a subscription to AHLTV, or tune in to the simulcast on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

