Son Heung-Min FIRST MLS ASSIST Goes to Mathieu Choinière!
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory Against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement for Match against Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Weekly
- Football Icon Son Heung-Min Debuts for LAFC in 2-2 Draw at Chicago Fire
- LAFC Begins Three-Game Road Stretch at Chicago Fire on Saturday Night
- LAFC Signs Global Football Icon Son Heung-Min
- LAFC Defeats Tigres 2-1 to Round out Play in Leagues Cup Phase One