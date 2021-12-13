Solar Bears Deal Pavel Vorobei to Fuel
December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has traded defenseman Pavel Vorobei to the Indy Fuel in exchange for future considerations.
Vorobei, 24, collected one assist in four games with Orlando.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their road trip when they visit the Allen Americans on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
