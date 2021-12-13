NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Vaive Scores Twice in 4-1 Cyclones Win

December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release


Wheeling, WV- Justin Vaive's pair of goals, along with Yushiroh Hirano and Jesse Schultz each scoring helped the Cyclones take a 4-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers Sunday evening at WesBanco Arena.

Cincinnati jumps to 12-10-0-0 on the season and have won three of their last four games. The Nailers are 11-8-1-0 after seeing a five game winning streak at home come to a close.

- The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 37-21, and 17-4 in the second period. Yushiroh Hirano started the scoring with his team best-13th goal of the season. Hirano batted at a puck that kicked off Nailers goaltender Louis-Phillip Guindon, whacking it through 7:59 into the first period. Hirano has goals in eight of his last nine games played.

- Veteran forward Jesse Schultz collected a puck in the high slot at the 11:14 mark to wrist one past Guindon for his fifth goal of the year.

- Up 2-0 in the second period, Cyclones Captain Justin Vaive got a puck down-low to make it 3-0. Josh Maniscalco scored the lone Wheeling goal during a 5-on-3 power play to pull the Nailers back within two goals during the middle period. It was the first of two goals the captain scored as part of a season high-three point game for Vaive, who collected an assist on Schultz' goal earlier in the game.

- After 40 minutes of play, the Cyclones were outshooting Wheeling, 31-14. Vaive scored his second goal of the night when Hirano stripped Wheeling of the puck, then fed Vaive for a shot in the left circle that got through the legs of Guindon for the 4-1 score. Since April of 2019, the Cyclones are 33-0-2 when carrying a lead into the third period.

- Cole Kehler, who made his third start with Cincinnati, earned the win with 20 saves. The Altona, Manitoba native made a save of the year candidate during the second period, when he robbed Jared Cockrell with a stick save win the crease. Guindon made 35 saves in a loss for Wheeling.

The Cyclones will play another stretch of three games in as many days, beginning Friday with a contest against the Indy Fuel.

