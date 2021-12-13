Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears forward Ian Parker

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip this week when they make a rare Western Conference swing through Texas and Oklahoma, as Orlando will play the Allen Americans in a pair of games and pay their first-ever visit to the BOK Center to take on the Tulsa Oilers.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Dec. 17 at Allen Americans at 8:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Allen Americans at 8:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 19 at Tulsa Oilers at 5:05 p.m. ET

Don't forget - Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Janney Roofing, is next Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. when we host the Atlanta Gladiators at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center!

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice once the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, which will be collected and distributed to local children during the holiday season.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 11-10-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-3-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 22 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 13 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 29 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Braydon Barker - +1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-2 L

Ian Parker and Steenn Pasichnuk scored, but the Swamp Rabbits added three goals in the third period to take the first meeting of the season between Orlando and Greenville.

Friday, Dec. 10 at Atlanta Gladiators: 4-0 L

Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks stopped all 39 Orlando shots he faced to blank the Solar Bears.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at Jacksonville Icemen: 7-2 L

Kyle Topping scored his first goal of the season and Tristin Langan added a shorthanded goal, but Jacksonville's Vladislav Mikhalchuk recorded a four-point night (3g-1a) to send Orlando to its third straight loss.

BITES:

Tristin Langan has eight points (2g-6a) in his last six games. He has 108 points in his career and needs only four more to pass Eric Baier and tie Jacob Cepis for fourth in franchise scoring.

The Solar Bears are 10-0-0-0 when scoring first, and are the only Eastern Conference team with a 1.000 win percentage when scoring first.

Michael Brodzinski's next game will be his 150th with the Solar Bears. His next two points will give him 100 in his ECHL career.

The Solar Bears are third with a power play operating at 25.8% (16-for-62).

Chad Duchesne needs two assists for 50 in his pro career.

Orlando is 2-1-1-0 when leading after two periods on the road.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 18 GP, 12-5-0, .906%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 23 GP, 0g-6a

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS PODCAST, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY:

Former Solar Bears defenseman Eric Drapluk joined team broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka. Drapluk, a native of Pembroke Pines, discusses his upbringing in Southeast Florida, his professional career that began with the Tulsa Oilers and ended in Orlando and how he has settled into post-retirement life.

