Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8

INDY FUEL WEEK 8 RESULTS: 0-2-0-0, 6-11-2-1 Overall

Friday, December 10 - Fuel 2 at Cincinnati 6:

In the first of two games on the weekend, the Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night. Scoring three straight goals in the first period, the Cyclones would go on to defeat the Fuel 6-2 at Heritage Bank Arena.

Sunday, December 12 - Fuel 2 at Kalamazoo 5:

Closing out their weekend set of games, the Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Indy would see Spencer Watson score his 100th and 101st ECHL goal but it wouldn't be enough when the Fuel fell 5-2 to the Wings.

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 17 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, December 18 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, December 19 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (3:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

WONDERFUL WATSON

Coming into Week 9 of the ECHL season, Spencer Watson has tallied three goals in his last two games. The fifth-year winger has played 18 games for the Fuel this season tallying nine goals and three assists. Through 18 games, Watson is fourth on the team in scoring chances, averaging 0.88 scoring chances per game.

HOME COOKING

The Fuel return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday for back-to-back home games before heading to Kalamazoo on Sunday. Indy will play four out of their next six games at home where they have earned a 4-4-0-0 record. Following the holiday break, the Fuel will face their first opponent outside of the Central Division when they host the Norfolk Admirals for back-to-back games on December 28 and 29.

OIL DROPS:

Spencer Watson has three goals in his last two games

Watson's scored his 100th and 101st ECHL goals on Sunday

Jared Thomas has three goals and seven assists in his last nine games

Jacob Leguerrier has three assists in his last four games

Brent Gates has one goal and six assists in his last six games

Riley McKay is third in the ECHL in penalty minutes (74)

Mike Lee is second among ECHL defensemen in assists (14)

Lee is tied for third place in points (3g, 14a)

Team Notes

Indy is 6th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (16.60 per game)

Through their first 15 games, the Fuel are 4-4-0-0 at home and 2-7-2-1 on the road

Indy is 5-4-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

The Fuel power play has scored on 17.5% of their chances this season

The Fuel have also killed off 77% of their penalties

Indy is tied 26-26 with their opponents in the third period

Indy has outshot their opponents 210-164 in the third period this season

Through 15 games, the Fuel are averaging 2.85 goals per game

The Fuel are averaging 3.55 goals against per game

The Fuel are 5-0-0-0 when leading after the second period but are 1-1-2-1 when tied after the first

