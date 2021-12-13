New York State Mandates Go into Effect for Adirondack Thunder Games

December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - Effective today, December 13, 2021, New York State has mandated that all private businesses are required to have guests wear masks inside. Following that announcement, it has been put into place that anyone who attends an Adirondack Thunder game must wear a mask or face covering, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. This requirement will be in effect until January 15, 2022. At that date, it will be reassessed.

"It's important that we continue to follow the local and State guidelines that are given to us," Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "We ask that our guests follow the guidelines to ensure that fans have a safe and enjoyable time at our games. It is a group effort to keep hockey up and running in Glens Falls and it starts with everyone following the mandates that New York State has provided to us. The health of our fans, staff, and players will always be our top priority."

Masks will be provided at the doors if fans do not bring one to the venue. As of now, Cool Insuring Arena will NOT be asking for guest's vaccination status.

