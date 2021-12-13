Lightning Reassign Hugo Alnefelt from Solar Bears to Crunch

December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Hugo Alnefelt has been reassigned from the Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alnefelt, 20, has appeared in two games with Orlando, going 0-2-0. He has also appeared in six games with Syracuse, going 2-3-1.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears resume their road trip when they visit the Allen Americans on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.