Everblades and Gladiators to Joust for Three at Hertz Arena

ESTERO, Fla. - Winners of three-straight road games in Norfolk, the Florida Everblades look to extend their winning streak as the Atlanta Gladiators visit Hertz Arena for a three-game series that opens Wednesday, December 15 at 7:30 pm. The series continues Friday at 7:30 pm before wrapping up Saturday at 7:00 pm.

With the trio of wins in Norfolk, the Everblades have reclaimed first place in the ECHL South Division. The Blades improved to an impressive 9-0-2-1 on the road to help run their overall record to 11-6-2-3.

Lots of great promotions are on tap including Hump Day Deals, 239 Fridays, the popular Saturday Tailgate Party and a fun night of holiday-themed festivities based on the Christmas classic Elf!

The Atlanta series is the last chance to catch the Blades in action at Hertz Arena before the Christmas holiday, as the Blades will go on break before resuming play with a home-and-home series versus Orlando up north on Sunday, December 26 and at home on Wednesday, December 29.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wednesday, Dec. 15 - Everblades vs. Gladiators @ Hertz Arena, 7:30 pm

PROMOTION: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Lights. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5.

Friday, Dec. 17 - Everblades vs. Gladiators @ Hertz Arena, 7:30 pm

PROMOTION: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two ugly sweater Bud Light seltzers for just $39!

Saturday, Dec. 18 - Everblades vs. Gladiators @ Hertz Arena, 7:00 pm

PROMOTION: Join us for a night of fun holiday festivities based on the Christmas classic Elf! In addition, every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Rob Ziruolo, kids' activities, meet and greet with Santa and the world famous Budweiser Clydesdale Horses! Also, skate on the ice post game! Fans are encouraged to bring their own skates as well.

NEWS AND NOTES

LOOKING BACK ON A BIG WEEK: The Florida Everblades claimed six points on a quick three-game trip to the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and swept a three-game series from Norfolk by a combined 15-5 margin. The Blades opened the series with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday, scored a season-high seven goals in a 7-3 win on Friday, and served up a 4-0 whitewashing on Saturday. The three wins lifted the good guys back into first place in the ECHL South with 27 points, one tick above Jacksonville (26) and a four-point lead over third-place Orlando (23).

GAZING AT THE GLADIATORS: At 10-9-2-0, the Atlanta Gladiators find themselves in fourth place in the ECHL South with 22 points. Cody Sylvester and Luke Nogard lead Atlanta with 16 points, while Hugo Roy tops the Gladiators with 12 goals. Nogard sports a team-high 14 assists. Atlanta is the ECHL affiliate of the NHL'S Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.

ALEARDI ON FIRE: A whole host of Everblades are riding hot streaks, but none are ablaze like Alex Aleardi. The Fort Wayne, Indiana native is riding a four-game point streak over which he collected eight points on four goals and four assists. Aleardi lit the lamp four times in the three wins at Norfolk, anchored by the first four-point showing an from Everblade player on Friday, when he tallied two goals and two assists.

HOW ABOUT PENDENZA?: In the conversation about the hottest Everblade players, Joe Pendenza's name is going to come up early in the conversation. The Wilmington, Mass. product has strung together a three-game point streak, picking up eight points on four goals and four assists over that stretch. Pendenza starts the new week with back-to-back three-point performances.

WINIECKI REMAINS UNSTOPPABLE: Blake Winiecki, who posted a 10-game point streak from November 5-24, has not slowed down one bit. The Lakeville, Minn. native is on a seven-game scoring streak that has seen him compile two goals and six assists dating back to November 27. Entering the new week, Winiecki is ranked fourth ECHL with 26 points and is tied for third place in the circuit with 13 goals.

JOHNSON IS A FORTRESS: Cam Johnson pitched his first shutout of the season on Saturday, collecting 17 saves and running his record to 5-2-1-0. With the clean sheet, Johnson has lowered his GAA to 1.88, which ranks fourth among ECHL netminders. Johnson has extended his unbeaten streak to six games, longest by an Everblade goalie this season.

THE CAPTAIN IS BACK: After sitting out the first two games of the Norfolk series, Everblades captain John McCarron returned to the lineup and notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win. In the process, McCarron picked up his 350th point in an Everblade sweater, including playoffs, and moved him into a tie for second-place in all-time points by a Blade. He is 15 points shy of Reggie Berg's franchise record of 365. With 173 regular-season assists as an Everblade, McCarron is one helper shy of Berg for second place in that category. Want more? McCarron's 131 regular-season goals is two shy of second place, while his 149 goals including playoffs is one marker short of second all-time.

FIVE...IS A MAGIC NUMBER: Everblades veteran head coach Brad Ralph is five wins away from his 500th professional win. In his 12th season as a professional head coach, Ralph sports a 495-212-69 (.682) career record.

SO IS THREE: The Blades are just four wins away from the franchise's 1000th victory. Dating back to the beginning in 1998, the Everblades have compiled a 997-484-54-113 all-time record (.652).

