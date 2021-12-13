Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate a goal

Tis the Season for Swamp Rabbits Holiday Hockey! Join us as we ring in the Holiday Spirit with sing along Holiday classics in game, exclusive concourse interactions, and the return of the Bunny Toss, the Swamp Rabbit version of the traditional teddy bear toss. All the stuffed animals are donated to local Upstate charities to spread that Holiday Cheer!

HOLIDAY SHOPPING MADE EASY

The Swamp Rabbits are happy to announce the Perfect Addition to the Holiday Season! Give the Gift of Swamp Rabbits Hockey with the Holiday Pack!

The Swamp Rabbits Holiday Pack includes TEN (10) Ticket Vouchers good for ANY Regular Season Game from Dec-April PLUS a Swamp Rabbits Scarf! These are only available for a limited amount of time so be sure and secure yours today!

SUNDAY FUNDAY

After a strong Wednesday night showing in a 4-2 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on home ice, the Swamp Rabbits started the three-game weekend with a pair of close losses in Jacksonville and Atlanta.

On Sunday, the Rabbits returned to The Well and jumped out to and early lead before seeing the Atlanta Gladiators tie the game and then take a lead of their own.

Liam Pecararo tied the game at 2-2 for the Swamp Rabbits and Freddy Létourneau broke free for a shorthanded goal late in the third to secure an important home victory.

BITS OUT AND ABOUT

The Swamp Rabbits take to Main Street for another night out at Ice On Main on Thursday, December 16! Come out and skate with the Rabbits from 5-9pm and meet your favorite players!

Reserve Your Spot NOW: http://www.greenvillesc.gov/1654/UCB-Ice-on-Main

