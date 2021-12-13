Craggs Recalled to Rochester, Polino Returned

Cincinnati, OH- Cyclones forward Lukas Craggs has been recalled by the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate.

The Cyclones also received forward Patrick Polino back from the Providence Bruins after the Buffalo, New York native was called-up a week ago and played one game for the Boston Bruins AHL affiliate.

- Craggs, 25, entered the season on an AHL contract with the Americans. He began the year in Rochester, skating in six games and posting one goal for the Amerks.

- On November 8th, Craggs was reassigned to Cincinnati. The Elmhurst, Illinois native had previously played 20 games in the ECHL over two seasons with the Florida Everblades.

- In 16 games with the Cyclones, Lukas scored four goals and registered 11 assists with a +5 rating. He converted on two game-winning-goals for the 'Clones, and sits 4th in team scoring with 15 points.

