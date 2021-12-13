Indy Acquires Pavel Vorobei from Orlando

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Monday that they have acquired defenseman Pavel Vorobei from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Vorobei, 24, joins the Fuel after playing four games for the Orlando Solar Bears this season, earning one assist. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman spent the 2020-21 season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) where he skated in 25 games and tallied one goal, two assists and

A native of Minsk, Belarus, Vorobei is in his fifth professional season. Spending the last four seasons overseas, Vorobei has 118 KHL games under his belt with Kunlun Red Star, Sibir Novosibirsk and Vityaz Podolsk. Following the 2016-16 and 2017-18 seasons, Vorobei suited up for the Belarus National team during the IIHF World Championships.

