Komets Take Home Two Wins

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets took two wins at Kalamazoo this past weekend. The team is now one point back of first place with a record of 12-6-2-0. The Wings will return to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday for an 8:00 p.m. faceoff.

Last week's results

Fri 12/10 at Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 2 W

Sat 12/11 at Kalamazoo FW 7 - KAL 3 W

About last week - Friday night, the Komets traveled to Kalamazoo for the third time this season to battle the Wings. After a scoreless first period, the host team would take the lead at 6:52 of the second period with a goal from Kyle Blaney. The Komets would counter with Anthony Petruzzelli's third of the season at 10:43 to tie the game. In the third, Shawn Szydlowski would set up Marcus McIvor for his second tally of the season to give the Komets a 2-1 lead. Later in the period, with goaltender Trevor Gorsuch pulled the extra skater, Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor would tie the game at 18:10. Off the ensuing face-off, the Komets Stephen Harper would take a cross-checking penalty to give the Wings a power play. With 17 seconds left in the third period, Kellen Jones would take a pass from Blake Siebenaler beating Gorsuch netting the game-winner. Goaltender Sam Harvey made 29 saves in the 3-2 win.

Saturday, the Komets and Wings would faceoff for the second night in a row at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo would strike first when Erik Bradford scored a shorthanded goal just 2:42 into the contest. The Wings would go up 2-0 with a score at 8:51 of the second period. Connor Corcoran would get the Komets within in one with a power-play goal at 12:18 with an assist from Shawn Szydlowski and goaltender Sam Harvey. Zach Jordan would push the Kalamazoo lead back up to two with a power-play goal at 6:04 of the third period. The Komets would rattle off five unanswered goals to make the final score 7-3. Szydlowski, Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Tolkinen, Marcus McIvor, and Kellen Jones would all score in the come-from-behind win. Sam Harvey would get another win, making 41 saves.

Komet streaks - Will Graber has points in seven straight home games (3g, 7a)

For the week - Shawn Szydlowski scored one goal and added three assists. Kellen Jones also finished with four points. Blake Siebenaler scored a goal with two assists and Will Graber was credited with three assists. Anthony Petruzzelli and Marcus McIvor scored two goals. Zach Tolkinen and Connor Corcoran scored goals. Nick Jermain, Oliver Cooper, Bailey Conger, and Sam Harvey all picked up assists. Sam Harvey started both games last week, getting two wins and giving up five goals on 75 shots.

Special K's - For the week, the Komets went 1 of 5 on the power play. The team gave up one power-play goal on 10 chances over two games. The Komets are fifth in the league on the penalty kill at 85.9%

Komet Leaders

POINTS: Will Graber 17

GOALS: Stephen Harper 6

ASSISTS: Will Graber 12

PP GOALS: Jameson Milam 2

SH GOALS: Drake Rymsha 1, Matt Boudens 1, Kellen Jones 1

GW GOALS: Blake Siebenaler 2, Kellen Jones 2

SHOTS: Kellen Jones 54

PIM: Matt Alvaro 26, Chays Ruddy 26, Marcus McIvor 26

+/- : Kellen Jones 17

Icing the puck - Shawn Szydlowski's assist on the Komets' second goal Friday night was his 500th point in his North American career. Kellen Jones' shorthanded goal Friday night was the Komets' third shorty of the season. Jones was also awarded a penalty shot in the game. It was the second penalty shot for the team this season, both misses. Friday was the shortest game of the season, clocking in at two hours and eighteen minutes. Sam Harvey made 41 saves Saturday night, marking the third time this season the netminder has made more than 40 saves in a game. Harvey's assist on Connor Corcoran's goal was the first helper from a Komet goaltender on the road since PJ Musico was credited with an assist on January 17, 2017 in a game at Brampton. The seven goals scored Saturday was the most in one game for the Komets this season. Kalamazoo had nine power plays, the most by an opposing team this season. The five goals scored in the third period were the most in one period since October 18th, 2019 against Wheeling. The Komets have only given up 49 goals this season.

Next week -The Komets host Kalamazoo on Friday. Cincinnati will be in town Saturday and Sunday.

Upcoming Promotions

Marathon Fill-Up Card Friday - Friday, December 17th - Fill-Up three (3) times (8 gal minimum) at any participating Marathon and have your card stamped by the Marathon staff, then redeem the card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for a "Buy One, Get One of Equal or lesser value Free." Full Details.

Kids Seat Free Night - Saturday, December 18th - Receive a FREE Child Ticket with the purchase of a full-priced adult of equal or greater value. Offer valid only at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Meijer Family Night - Sunday, December 19th - Bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game! Get 4 Tickets for only $50!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

