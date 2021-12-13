Schwinn Joins ECHL as Office Manager/Marketing Assistant

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that it has hired Tara Schwinn as Office Manager/Marketing Assistant. She will begin her new role immediately.

Schwinn will responsible for assisting with office duties and management as well as assisting the marketing department on licensing, sponsorship program coordination and planning for League-hosted events. She also assists with the production of the League's Confidential Directory, Equipment Managers/Trainers Directory and Season Pass distribution.

She joins the ECHL after recently completing her Master's Degree in Global Sports Business at Rutgers University. Schwinn has previous experience with Rutgers Athletics, the United States Amateur Baseball League, PGA of America - NJ Section and Monmouth Race Track. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management from Rutgers.

