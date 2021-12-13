Stingrays Weekly Report: December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays bench

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays bench(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied with Greenville for sixth place in the South Division after posting a 9-9-2-0 on the season and being .500 for the first time since November 3rd. All the divisions are separated by at least 12 points except for the South Division, which has a seven point difference between Florida in the top spot and the duo of Greenville and South Carolina in last. The Stingrays have a few games in hand on the teams above them, and can quickly move into a top three spot with a couple of victories.

The Rays couldn't find any offense on Wednesday night behind Ryan Bednard's 26-save performance. Cédrick Andrée got the start in net on Friday for the second time this season, making 27 saves and giving the team a chance with highlight reel stops. Andrew Cherniwchan's power play goal was the lone tally in a 3-1 loss. The series finale once again belonged to the hometown Steelheads, posting four straight goals including two in the first minute and 16 seconds of regulation. Dominick Sacco would net a power play goal late in the third period as the Rays fell 4-1 on Saturday.

This week the Stingrays play at home for three straight games at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays open up against the top seed in the central division, the Toledo Walleye, on Friday for the only time this year. They have found success in the series history, winning 16 of 21 total matches since the Walleye began in 2009. South Carolina will then see Jacksonville for back-to-back games this Friday and Saturday. The Stingrays are 2-1 against the Icemen this season including a come from behind, shootout victory on November 7th at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Icemen are 4-1 in their last five, taking over second place in the South Division.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 9-9-2-0

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0-0

WEDNESDAY: IDAHO STEELHEADS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0

(Idaho Central Arena - Boise, ID)

In only the third trip out to Boise since the Steelheads began ECHL play during the 2003-2004 season, Ryan Bednard turned back 26 saves on 29 shots. The Stingrays offense fired 24 shots on net but couldn't tally a goal, giving former Stingray Matt Jurusik his first career shutout.

FRIDAY: IDAHO STEELHEADS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Idaho Central Arena - Boise, ID)

For the second straight night, the Stingrays found themselves behind 1-0 midway through the opening period, but the power play went to work late in the first period with Andrew Cherniwchan netting his team-leading 9th goal, sniping a shot over the shoulder of Jake Kupsky. Idaho finished the contest with two unanswered goals.

SATURDAY: IDAHO STEELHEADS 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(Idaho Central Arena - Boise, ID)

Idaho got off to a hot start on their teddy bear toss game, scoring only 44 seconds into the opening period and twice in the first minute and 16 seconds to jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads collected two more goals before Dominick Sacco got the Rays on the board with his third of the year.

THIS WEEK

Friday, December 17: vs. Toldeo Walleye, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum) - Frothy Friday & $5 Frothy Beard beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company plus jersey auction benefitting the Stingrays Booster Club and Lowcountry Orphan Relief

Saturday, December 18: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum) - Wizard Night presented by Rudd Plumbing, Heating, and Air

Sunday, December 19: vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum) - Family Sunday presented by Charleston County Parks and Recreation and Crews Subaru

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 9 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 12 - Patrick Holway

Points: 16 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-2 - Jake Massie

Penalty Minutes: 35 - Alex Brink

Shots On Goal: 69 - Justin Florek

Wins: 5 - Ryan Bednard

Goals Against Average: 2.44 - Ryan Bednard

Save Percentage: 0.922 - Ryan Bednard

KEEP THE FIRE CHERNYNG

Is there anything Captain Andrew Cherniwchan can't do? Since returning from his injury on November 28th, the captain has nine points, accumulating six goals and adding three assists. In his first game back, Cherniwchan tallied an assist before netting the game-winner only 12 seconds into overtime. The following Friday, Cherniwchan netted his second career hat trick and added an assist. On Saturday, Cherniwchan picked up another assist and sealed the deal with a shootout goal to beat the Swamp Rabbits at home before his second game-winning overtime goal of the stretch came through on Sunday in Greenville. Cherniwchan had two game-winning goals, two power play goals, and factored into the final decision in Saturday's shootout.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Stingrays will return home to the North Charleston Coliseum this weekend for the first time in four games after spending the last week on the road. South Carolina has been one of the better teams at home, dropping only two games in regulation and picking up 14 points in 10 home contests, a point percentage of 70%. The Rays have a positive goal differential and their power play is nearly 10% better when playing in front of fans in North Charleston.

CHERNIWCHAN HAS EYES SET ON CAMPBELL

Captain Andrew Cherniwchan has picked up assists in three of his four games after returning to the lineup. Throughout his career, the captain now has racked up 151 career assists, surpassing Pierre-Luc O'Brien and tying Adam Calder for 5th in franchise history. Next up is Trent Campbell with 156 franchise assists.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2021-22 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.