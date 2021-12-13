Thunder Weekly, December 13

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played a three-game series against rival, Allen, last week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, December 9

Allen at Wichita, 5-4 L

Friday, December 10

Allen at Wichita, 5-4 L

Sunday, December 12

Wichita at Allen, 4-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, December 15

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, December 17

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, December 18

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, December 19

Wichita at Utah, 2:10 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-5-1-0

AWAY: 4-4-0-0

OVERALL: 10-9-1-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 0-4-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 21 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 11

Assists: Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, 14

Points: Jay Dickman, 22

+/-: Carter Johnson, Jay Dickman, Dean Stewart, +6

PIM: Sean Allen, 61

TAKING THE LONG ROAD - Wichita began a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder will finish the pre-Christmas swing in Utah to face the Grizzlies starting on Wednesday night. Wichita will play Utah four times in five nights later this week before the holiday break.

POINT STREAK - Jay Dickman added three more points this past week, giving him 22 points (8g, 14a) in 20 games. The third-year forward has a point in his last 13 contests, recording seven goals and 10 assists over that span. His current streak is tied for the longest in the league.

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT - Carter Johnson added his seventh goal of the season on Sunday. He has goals in back-to-back games and 14 points (7g, 7a) in 18 games so far this season. Johnson is fifth in rookie shooting percentage (22.6%). His uncle, Jeff Leiter, was a fan favorite in the early 2000's.

FIRSTS - Brendan van Riemsdyk recorded his first ECHL goal over the weekend. The second-year forward has goals in back-to-back games and four points (2g, 2a) in five contests since coming to the Air Capital. His brothers, James and Trevor, both play in the NHL,

HIGH WATTAGE - Brayden Watts had a solid week for the Thunder He collected two assists in back-to-back games and had points in three-straight heading into Sunday's matchup in Allen. The second-year forward already has 19 points (5g, 14a) in 20 games after recording 30 points (10g, 20a) during his rookie season a year ago.

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (1,039), first in saves (541) and tied for first in shootout wins (2)...Matteo Gennaro is sixth in power play points (9)...Sean Allen is sixth in penalty minutes (61) and tied for first in major penalties (5)...Cam Clarke is tied for fifth among defenseman with 12 assists...Wichita is 7-3-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is sixth in the league on the penalty kill (85.1%)...Wichita is ninth in the league in goals against per game (2.90)...

