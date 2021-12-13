ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 13, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Aaron Huffnagle, F
Kalamazoo:
Joe Murdaca, G
Trois-Rivières :
Victor Beaulac, D
Gabriel Labbe, D
Pierrick Dube, F
Worcester:
Robert Roche, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Robbie Payne, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Ryan Smith, F returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG [12/11]
Allen:
Delete Frank Marotte, G recalled by San Diego
Delete Luke Henman, F recalled to Charlotte by Seattle
Atlanta:
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Patrick Polino, F returned from loan to Providence
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Devin Cooley, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Ontario
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Indy:
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Colton Heffley, F traded to Norfolk
Iowa:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jet Greaves, G assigned by Cleveland
Add Giovanni Vallati, D assigned by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Justin Duncan, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Newfoundland:
Delete Bobby Lynch, F recalled by Manitoba
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Conor Landrigan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F traded to Indy
Delete Darien Craighead, F traded to Indy
Orlando:
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D traded to Indy
Reading:
Add Patrick Bajkov, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Jacob Pritchard, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Patrick McNally, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Dominic Cormier, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add David Drake, D returned from loan to Providence
South Carolina:
Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Charlie Spetz, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Drew Callin, F returned from loan to Springfield
Add Ken Appleby, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F traded to Atlanta
