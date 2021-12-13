ECHL Transactions - December 13

December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 13, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Aaron Huffnagle, F

Kalamazoo:

Joe Murdaca, G

Trois-Rivières :

Victor Beaulac, D

Gabriel Labbe, D

Pierrick Dube, F

Worcester:

Robert Roche, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Robbie Payne, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Ryan Smith, F returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG [12/11]

Allen:

Delete Frank Marotte, G recalled by San Diego

Delete Luke Henman, F recalled to Charlotte by Seattle

Atlanta:

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Patrick Polino, F returned from loan to Providence

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Devin Cooley, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Ontario

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Indy:

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Colton Heffley, F traded to Norfolk

Iowa:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jet Greaves, G assigned by Cleveland

Add Giovanni Vallati, D assigned by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Justin Duncan, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Newfoundland:

Delete Bobby Lynch, F recalled by Manitoba

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Conor Landrigan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F traded to Indy

Delete Darien Craighead, F traded to Indy

Orlando:

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D traded to Indy

Reading:

Add Patrick Bajkov, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Jacob Pritchard, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Patrick McNally, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Dominic Cormier, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add David Drake, D returned from loan to Providence

South Carolina:

Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Charlie Spetz, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Drew Callin, F returned from loan to Springfield

Add Ken Appleby, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F traded to Atlanta

