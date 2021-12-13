Toledo Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 13-6-0-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Winless

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 8 at Iowa (4-0 Win)

December 10 at Iowa (3-2 SO Loss

December 11 at Iowa (3-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 17 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 18 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 19 at Greenville at 3:05 p.m. (2:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, December 13 through Sunday, December 19)

Monday, December 13 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 14 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at TAMO

Wednesday, December 15 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at TAMO

Thursday, December 16 - Practice in South Carolina TBA

Friday, December 17 - Game at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 18 - Game at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 19 - Game at Greenville at 3:05 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Walleye collect three points in Iowa: Forwards John Albert and Marcus Vela each scored once and collected an assist on Wednesday to lead Toledo to a 4-0 win at Iowa. The Walleye secured a point in Friday's 3-2 shout-out loss before finally dropping its first regulation game to Iowa 3-2 on Saturday to finish the week 1-1-1. Toledo is 5-1-1 against the Heartlanders on the season.

Age is only a number: TJ Hensick continues to reign at the top of the ECHL in points with 31 picked up in 20 games this year. The 36 year old's 14 goals is tied for the league lead while he ranks second with 17 assists.

Fulcher picks up right where he left off: After nearly a month in the AHL with Grand Rapids, goaltender Kaden Fulcher returned to Toledo last week and started twice in Iowa. His 19 save shutout performance Wednesday was his second shutout this year which is second most among all ECHL goaltenders. The 23 year old's sparkling 1.70 goals against average is also the second best in the league currently.

Hot starts to games: The Walleye have rocketed out quickly in games so far this year outscoring opponents by a 55-33 score combined in the first two periods of games. Toledo is 9-2-0 when they score first in a game this season.

Closer to Winterfest: Toledo has one final road weekend before Winterfest 2021 as they will travel to South Carolina to take on the Stingrays on Friday night before a pair of games in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday. This is the first time this year that the Walleye will play any teams from outside the Central Division.

Walleye Player of the Week:

John Albert (3 goals - 1 assist = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (1-1-0, 1.50 GAA, .921 save %)

