Goaltender Kozlowski Recalled to Iowa Wild
December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Monday goaltender Trevin Kozlowski has been recalled from loan by the Iowa Wild. Kozlowski has gone 3-1-0-0 over his last four starts to improve to 4-6-0-1 on the season (3.59 GAA, .900 save percentage). The Santa Clarita, CA native blocked a career-best 48 shots (1 GA) on Dec. 4 vs. Fort Wayne in a 2-1 victory and has made an average of 36.2 saves in his last six starts.
Kozlowski graduated from Army in 2021 following a standout senior season in which he ranked 9th in the NCAA in goals against average and wins (14-4-1 record), earning 2nd Team All-America honors.
The 24-year-old played one game with the Iowa Wild last season following his senior campaign.
The Heartlanders are on the road Dec. 17-18 at the Kansas City Mavericks, with both games at 7:05 p.m.
Upcoming Home Games
Iowa is back at home for three games Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 for Family Week!
Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: Postgame skate, presented by Family Dental Center
Monday, Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City: ZOOperstars appearance at game
Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa: College Night with discounted tickets for those with a .edu email address or college ID.
Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
