Goaltender Kozlowski Recalled to Iowa Wild

December 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Monday goaltender Trevin Kozlowski has been recalled from loan by the Iowa Wild. Kozlowski has gone 3-1-0-0 over his last four starts to improve to 4-6-0-1 on the season (3.59 GAA, .900 save percentage). The Santa Clarita, CA native blocked a career-best 48 shots (1 GA) on Dec. 4 vs. Fort Wayne in a 2-1 victory and has made an average of 36.2 saves in his last six starts.

Kozlowski graduated from Army in 2021 following a standout senior season in which he ranked 9th in the NCAA in goals against average and wins (14-4-1 record), earning 2nd Team All-America honors.

The 24-year-old played one game with the Iowa Wild last season following his senior campaign.

The Heartlanders are on the road Dec. 17-18 at the Kansas City Mavericks, with both games at 7:05 p.m.

