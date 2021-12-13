Steelheads Donate 8,201 Toys, Set Another Teddy Bear Toss Record

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have announced another record-setting donation total from Saturday's 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, in partnership with the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps, sending 8,201 toys onto the ice at Idaho Central Arena.

This marks the fifth-straight season that the Steelheads have set a new record and the second time breaching the 8,000-toy plateau, overtaking the previous record of 8,088 toys set during the 2019-20 season and marking two-straight years that the Steelheads have donated over 8,000 stuffed animals. The Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community have worked together to donate over 30,000 stuffed animals over the last four seasons, reaching a 7,085-toy count in 2018-19 and 7,023 stuffed animals in 2017-18.

All toys and stuffed animals will be donated to the U.S. Marine Corps' local Toys For Tots Program.

In addition, the event collected over $3,300 in cash donations, a total largely pushed by stuffed animal sales inside the arena by the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club.

"Time and time again, we have seen the generosity of the Steelheads and Treasure Valley communities on display with the Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, and we are grateful for their support in our fifth-straight record-setting event," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "After a very difficult year for so many people, the selflessness to help others in need shown by the community is truly humbling, and this makes us proud to be part of this giving, close-knit community.

"The efforts of the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps make this event thrive every year, and we cannot thank them enough for what they do not only for this event in particular but also ensuring our community's children benefit from the love and joy shown by the Treasure Valley this holiday season."

"We're so proud of our community and our hockey family in Boise," said Rocci Johnson, spokesperson for the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club. "When there's a need, the Steelheads, their fans and their boosters step up to fill it. Our local Marines have come to rely on our Teddy Bear Toss to supply a big chunk of their goals each year, and even with all that's gone on recently, Steelheads fans came through in droves. It warms our hearts as well as those most in need this holiday season."

