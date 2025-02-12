Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 8 vs. Greenville
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Feb. 12) the vendor list for Craft Beer Festival presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company ahead of the Solar Bears home game Friday, March 8 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Kia Center in Orlando.
The following vendors are expected to participate in the 2025 Craft Beer Festival from 4:30p-6:30p:
Bowigens Beer Company
Dees Brothers Brewery
Deviant Wolf
Hourglass Brewing
Home State Brewing Co.
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.
Sideward Brewing
Suncreek Brewery
Toll Road Brewing Co.
The Ravenous Pig Brewing Co.
All vendors will be serving sample size beer. There will be no additional cost for samples on top of cost of Craft Beer Festival ticket. All Craft Beer Fest participants who are sampling must be 21 years of age or older*
The Craft Beer Festival will be held on Church Street in front of the Kia Center in Downtown Orlando from 4:30p - 6:30p, with puck drop between the Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits slated for 7:00p.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2025
- Charlie Wright Reassigned to Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 8 vs. Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Acquires Simon Boyko from Rapid City - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce Schedule Change - Atlanta Gladiators
- January 24 Game Rescheduled to April 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Oilers Host Bedlam on Ice for the Third Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Day #44 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC Tonight at 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Opens Homestand with Come-From-Behind Shootout Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in a Shootout at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 8 vs. Greenville
- Ryan Fanti Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch; Forward Milo Roelens Reassigned by Tampa Bay Lightning to Orlando Solar Bears
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Defenseman Hudson Thornrton Recalled to Hershey Bears; Solar Bears Release Mason Beaupit
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Mason Beaupit; Place Alexis Gravel on Team Suspension