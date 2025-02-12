Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 8 vs. Greenville

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Feb. 12) the vendor list for Craft Beer Festival presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company ahead of the Solar Bears home game Friday, March 8 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Kia Center in Orlando.

The following vendors are expected to participate in the 2025 Craft Beer Festival from 4:30p-6:30p:

Bowigens Beer Company

Dees Brothers Brewery

Deviant Wolf

Hourglass Brewing

Home State Brewing Co.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.

Sideward Brewing

Suncreek Brewery

Toll Road Brewing Co.

The Ravenous Pig Brewing Co.

All vendors will be serving sample size beer. There will be no additional cost for samples on top of cost of Craft Beer Festival ticket. All Craft Beer Fest participants who are sampling must be 21 years of age or older*

The Craft Beer Festival will be held on Church Street in front of the Kia Center in Downtown Orlando from 4:30p - 6:30p, with puck drop between the Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits slated for 7:00p.

