Former New York Rangers Forward, Adam Graves, to Attend Game on February 22

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today that former New York Ranger, Adam Graves, will highlight New York Rangers Night on February 22 with a 7 p.m. faceoff against the Indy Fuel.

Graves played 10 seasons for the Rangers and boasts a 17-year career with 1,152 NHL games played and 616 points (329 goals, 287 assists) with 1,224 penalty minutes.

The forward scored 52 goals during the 1993-94 season which, at the time, set a Rangers' franchise record for most goals in a season. Graves is a member of two Stanley Cup winning teams, the 1994 Rangers and 1990 Edmonton Oilers. He was selected to the 1994 NHL All-Star Game and had his number 9 retired by the Rangers on February 3, 2009.

The Tecumseh, Ontario native won two NHL awards, the 1994 King Clancy Memorial Trophy (best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community) and the 2001 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey).

Graves currently works with the Rangers in Hockey & Business Operations.

Season Ticket Members and Legacy Weekend buyers will have early arena access at 5:30 p.m. for the VIP meet-and-greet with Graves.

In addition to dropping the ceremonial faceoff, Graves will be available to sign autographs outside of section 112 from the beginning of the first intermission through the second intermission (based on demand).

The Legacy Weekend Package is now available for purchase! The package includes one platinum center ice seat on February 21 (All-You-Can-Eat Night), one platinum center ice seat on February 22 (New York Rangers Night), a VIP meet-and-greet with Adam Graves and a Bison hat for just $49! To purchase, click HERE, or call (309) 965-HERD.

