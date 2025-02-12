Game Day #44 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières are back in action in front of their home fans tonight as the team begins a seven-game series against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward gave it his all during Saturday night's third period against the Jacksonville Icemen, notching two goals... and with those two goals he became the team's all-time leading goal scorer. So far this season he has 17 goals in 41 games.

#78 Tommy Cormier: "Jumbo" is playing a style of hockey that more and more resembles his brother Xavier. Even though he's not the biggest player on the team, he's an offensive threat and he never hesitates to do the dirty work.

#19 Israel Mianscum: The forward scored a goal in Saturday's game in Jacksonville and got some playing time on the Lions' first line alongside Beauregard and Jakov Novak as well. Although he's only played in 15 professional games, he's already finding his groove and showing his potential.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

#13 Alex Young: The forward has had success against the Lions: his 1-3-4 totals in seven games against Trois-Rivières are the most among the Thunder's skaters this season.

#43 Kishaun Gervais: Recently acquired from the (Anaheim Ducks affiliate) Tulsa Oilers, he's doing well in his new home with eight points in seven games.

#44 Darian Skeoch: The captain isn't a point-scoring machine - he has two assists in 38 games - but he knows how to get under an opponent's skin with his physicality.

Following tonight's game, the Lions and Thunder will head down to Glens Falls, New York where they'll play three games (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), and then it's back to Trois-Rivières for three more games the following weekend.

