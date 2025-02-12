Oilers Host Bedlam on Ice for the Third Season

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced that the team is hosting a hockey doubleheader on Saturday, March 1st, between the OSU Cowboys and the OU Sooners, followed by the Tulsa Oilers against the Utah Grizzlies.

Oklahoma State University versus the University of Oklahoma will be played at 4 p.m. CT, at the BOK Center, before the 7:05 p.m. CT matchup with the Utah Grizzlies and the Tulsa Oilers.

This young tradition began two seasons ago, where OSU upset OU 5-4 in overtime to take the first "Bedlam on Ice" meeting at the BOK Center. The following season, OU would get their revenge with a 5-3 victory over OSU to bring the "Bedlam on Ice" series to a 1-1 tie.

Tickets to the 7:05 p.m. Oilers game will grant fans access to both matchups. Concluding the game between OSU and OU, players from both universities will be present in the grand lobby, signing autographs and meeting with fans.

