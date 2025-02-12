January 24 Game Rescheduled to April 13
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today their game against the Atlanta Gladiators, originally scheduled for January 24, has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 13 at Enmarket Arena at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets to the originally scheduled game on January 24 will be valid on April 13; fans who have previously purchased tickets for the postponed date should see them in their Ghost Pirates Ticketmaster account. Fans who need help with their ticket options can contact Support@GhostPiratesHockey.com or call the Ghost Pirates box office at 912-494-2868.
For fans interested in purchasing tickets for the game on April 13, please visit GhostPiratesHockey.com.
