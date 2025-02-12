Everblades Light up Indy in 6-3 Victory

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Florida Everblades continued their dominant march through the ECHL with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Indy Fuel at the Fishers Event Center.

Fishers, IN - The Florida Everblades continued their dominant march through the ECHL with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Indy Fuel at the Fishers Event Center. The game marked the first meeting between the two teams since 2020, and the Everblades showed no signs of rust, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.

Florida came out firing, with Craig Needham notching the game's first goal just over two minutes into the opening period. Alex Kile quickly followed up with another tally, assisted by Reece Newkirk and Colton Hargrove, putting the Everblades up 2-0 before the Fuel could even find their footing. Indy managed to cut the lead in half with a goal from Adam McCormick, but Isaac Nurse responded for Florida, restoring their two-goal advantage.

The second period saw the Everblades continue to apply pressure. Darby Llewellyn scored for the Fuel, bringing them within one, but Florida answered with goals from Colin Theisen and Tarun Fizer to extend their lead to 5-2. Fizer's goal came on the power play, highlighting Florida's special teams prowess.

Indy attempted to mount a comeback in the third period, but Fizer sealed the deal for the Everblades with his second goal of the night, also on the power play. Kyle Maksimovich scored a late goal for the Fuel, but it was too little, too late.

Will Cranley was solid in net for the Everblades, making 19 saves, including a few crucial stops in the second period, to keep the Fuel at bay.

The Everblades outshot the Fuel 32-22, demonstrating their offensive firepower. Florida's special teams were a key factor in the game, with two power-play goals. The Everblades will look to continue their winning as they face the Fuel again in the second game of their three-game series, this Friday.

