Heartlanders Can't Catch Cyclones, 4-1
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders pulled within one early in the third, but allowed the next two goals and fell, 4-1, to the Cincinnati Cyclones Wednesday at Xtream Arena.
Nathan Noel was the lone goal scorer for Iowa, notching his first goal of the season, assisted by Timmy Kent. William Rousseau made 25 saves in the defeat. Lincoln Griffin and Remy Parker notched two short-handed goals in the third period to cement the win for Cincinnati.
Dante Sheriff opened the scoring for the Cyclones with a power-play goal two minutes into the first period. Chas Sharpe extended the lead with a slap-shot goal from the left face-off circle to make the score 2-0.
Six minutes into the third period, Noel landed a top-shelf snap-shot goal to cut Cincinnati's lead to 2-1.
Three minutes after Noel's goal, Cincinnati potted back-to-back short-handed markers in a 32-second span to extend their lead to 4-1.
Vyacheslav Peska made 24 saves in the victory.
Iowa continues a four-game homestand vs. Toledo Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2025
- Everblades Light up Indy in 6-3 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Dominate Allen Americans in 6-2 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
- Heartlanders Can't Catch Cyclones, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Fall to Everblades in First of Three Games - Indy Fuel
- Ryan Nolan Scores First ECHL Goal in 4-1 Loss to Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita Signs Rookie Defenseman Caleb Huffman - Wichita Thunder
- Former New York Rangers Forward, Adam Graves, to Attend Game on February 22 - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - February 12 - ECHL
- Charlie Wright Reassigned to Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears Announce Craft Beer Fest on March 8 vs. Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Acquires Simon Boyko from Rapid City - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce Schedule Change - Atlanta Gladiators
- January 24 Game Rescheduled to April 13 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Oilers Host Bedlam on Ice for the Third Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Day #44 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC Tonight at 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Wichita Opens Homestand with Come-From-Behind Shootout Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in a Shootout at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.