Heartlanders Can't Catch Cyclones, 4-1

February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders pulled within one early in the third, but allowed the next two goals and fell, 4-1, to the Cincinnati Cyclones Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

Nathan Noel was the lone goal scorer for Iowa, notching his first goal of the season, assisted by Timmy Kent. William Rousseau made 25 saves in the defeat. Lincoln Griffin and Remy Parker notched two short-handed goals in the third period to cement the win for Cincinnati.

Dante Sheriff opened the scoring for the Cyclones with a power-play goal two minutes into the first period. Chas Sharpe extended the lead with a slap-shot goal from the left face-off circle to make the score 2-0.

Six minutes into the third period, Noel landed a top-shelf snap-shot goal to cut Cincinnati's lead to 2-1.

Three minutes after Noel's goal, Cincinnati potted back-to-back short-handed markers in a 32-second span to extend their lead to 4-1.

Vyacheslav Peska made 24 saves in the victory.

Iowa continues a four-game homestand vs. Toledo Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.