Charlie Wright Reassigned to Mavericks
February 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Defenseman Charlie Wright has been reassigned to the Kansas City Mavericks after his second call-up to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL).
Wright, 21, appeared in nine games with the Firebirds, his first nine games at the AHL level. In 23 games with the Mavericks this season, he has tallied three goals and nine assists for 12 points.
The Olds, Alberta native is in his first professional season after five years in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades. During his WHL career, Wright recorded 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) in 256 games and served as an alternate captain in his final seasons.
Wright returns to a Mavericks team that continues to build on last season's historic success, currently sitting atop the Mountain Division and holding the second-best record in the Western Conference.
As they push forward in their 2024-25 ECHL campaign, the Mavericks will face Allen on the road tonight before returning home for two matchups against the Tulsa Oilers on Feb. 14 and 15. Saturday's game will be highlighted by a special Banner Ceremony during the first intermission, honoring the team's achievements as Western Conference Champions, Brabham Cup Champions, and Mountain Division Champions.
With a playoff push ahead, Mavericks fans won't want to miss the chance to celebrate the past while rallying behind this year's squad. Tickets for this weekend's games can be purchased at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
