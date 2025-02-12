Mavericks Dominate Allen Americans in 6-2 Victory

Allen, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks extended their point streak to eight with a commanding 6-2 win over the Allen Americans on Wednesday night on the road. A fast start propelled the Mavericks to victory as they scored three goals in the opening period and controlled play throughout the night.

Kansas City wasted no time getting on the board. Chase Spencer opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first period, assisted by Nolan Sullivan and David Cotton. The Mavericks continued to apply pressure, adding another goal at 15:07 when Cade Borchardt buried a feed from Max Andreev and Justin MacPherson. Before the period ended, Damien Giroux extended the lead to 3-0 at 18:59, capitalizing on an assist from Luke Loheit and Chase Spencer.

Allen responded early in the second period as Brayden Watts put the Americans on the board at 1:38, assisted by Mark Duarte. However, Kansas City answered back at 14:53, with Giroux netting his second goal of the night, set up by David Cotton and MacPherson. The Mavericks continued their offensive push, as Casey Carreau added another at 18:59, assisted by Andreev and Marcus Crawford, giving Kansas City a 5-1 lead heading into the final frame.

In the third period, the Mavericks struck again at 6:56 when MacPherson found the back of the net, assisted by Charlie Wright and Cotton. Allen managed a late goal at 19:25, as Harrison Blaisdell converted on a setup from J.C. Brassard and Liam Gorman, but it was too little, too late.

Kansas City outshot Allen 33-22, including a dominant 14-shot first period. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine backstopped the Mavericks to victory, turning aside 20 of 22 shots.

The night also saw a franchise milestone, as Cade Borchardt moved into fifth place in Mavericks franchise history with 55 career goals.

The Mavericks and Americans will face off again Friday at 7:05 PM and Saturday at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

